Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Cloud

Keywords

Cards Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

Goldman Sachs has teamed up with American Express to deploy a cloud-based payment service for large corporate clients.

Since launching in the US last June, Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking has attracted more than 250 clients, taking on over $35 billion in deposits and processing trillions of dollars through its systems.

The new payment system will embed American Express’ virtual cards for the first time into the Goldman Sachs TxB platform, which already offers ACH, wire, and foreign currency payments. The solution will support multiple payment options for American Express Corporate Card Members and offer data and analytics in one integrated platform.

“A major pain point for our large commercial card clients is managing multiple platforms and myriad time-consuming, costly and complex processes to make, track, and reconcile thousands of payment transactions every day,” says Dean Henry, EVP of global commercial services at American Express. “We are pleased to partner with Goldman Sachs to modernise these outdated legacy B2B payment processes. Together, we are setting a new standard in transaction banking for big business by offering access to faster payments and real-time tracking that can increase efficiency and reduce costs.”

The service is currently available to select clients and anticipated to launch for general availability in early 2022.

Related Companies

American Express Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Cloud

Keywords

Cards Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​

Trending

Related News
Goldman Sachs exec who led Marcus retires
/people

Goldman Sachs exec who led Marcus retires

Goldman Sachs leads $160 million round in Form3
/payments

Goldman Sachs leads $160 million round in Form3

Goldman Sachs demands proof of vaccine status for US office entry

25 Aug

Goldman Sachs boosts transaction banking biz with Fiserv tie-up

27 Jul

Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

13 Jul

Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

21 Jun

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

  3. Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

  4. ABN Amro pilots remote working platform

  5. Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider