Mode appoints former Alipay UK chief Rita Liu as CEO

UK-based crypto startup Mode has named former Alipay UK CEO Rita Liu as chief executive officer.

For over a decade Liu has held leadership roles at fintech giant Alipay in Asia, the US, Canada and was CEO in the UK before joining Mode in March 2020 as Chief Commercial Officer.

In her new role, Liu will be responsible for driving Mode forward as the firm bids to deliver a one-stop app for users to shop, earn and grow their bitcoin.

Says Liu: “Our vision is for Mode to become the UK’s first regulated crypto super app. By harnessing the power of Web3 and our unique regulatory position, I firmly believe we are better positioned than anyone else in the UK to help people pay, earn, save, and get paid in crypto all in one place. We can also help businesses to accept payment, and reward customers, in both crypto tokens and fiat currencies.

In addition, Mode’s chief technology officer Jonathan Conway has been appointed to the board with immediate effect, underlining the company's emphasis on building a streamlined app experience.

Mode has also announced an agreement with financial services firm Marex Group, which will assist the business.

