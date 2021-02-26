Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mode raises &#163;6 million from private placing

Mode raises £6 million from private placing

LSE-listed fintech Mode has raised £6 million in fresh capital on an oversubscribed placement of 10,909,091 new ordinary shares at a price of £0.55p each.

Established by Jonathan Rowland, co-founder and director of UK challenger Redwood Bank, Mode is one of the first companies with a consumer-facing bitcoin offering to list on the LSE Main Market. The Mode app enables users to buy, sell and hold sterling and euro, as well as bitcoin.

The company raised £7.5 million from its London listing in October of last year, and immediately allocated up to ten percent of its cash reserves to purchase bitcoin and adopt it as a treasury reserve asset. Mode has seen the valuation of its bitcoin reserve skyrocket in the intervening period.

The firm says the new cash will be used to power a push into Open Banking and develop a loyalty and rewards engine for its mobile customers base, including a bitcoin rewards option.

Mode adds that it will also extend its holdings in bitcoin to maintain its treasury position at 10% of total cash reserves.

