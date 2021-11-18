Mode extends Bitcoin Cashback programme to 40+ retailers

UK fintech Mode is to extend its Bitcoin Cashback offering to 40+ merchants in Q2 2022 as part of a standalone product, giving consumers the opportunity to build a stake in bitcoin, without taking on the risk of investing

Customers will be able to browse Cashback offers at participating retailers on the Mode app, before going to the selected retailer’s website to complete the purchase. Bitcoin rewards will be credited into the customer’s Mode account.



Retailers at launch will include household names such as Ocado, Homebase, and Boots.



Ryan Moore, CEO of Mode, comments: "This marks a major step in making the asset class more accessible to consumers of all demographics, ultimately bringing bitcoin into the hands of millions of customers across the UK.”