Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mode

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mode acquires total control of JGOO

Mode acquires total control of JGOO

UK fintech Mode has bought out the 45% minority interest in operating subsidiary JGOO from Pure NZ Gateway Ltd, giving it full control of its associated partnerships with Tencent and Alipay.

The transaction includes the purchase of JGOO's technology and the rights associated to it.

The technology provides a payment gateway for UK merchants allowing them to accept payments from WeChat Pay and Alipay.

As part of the transaction, Mode has acquired the payment-system technology by way of an irrevocable, perpetual royalty free licence, including the ability to sub-licence the associated software.

The acquisition follows Mode's recent listing on the London Stock Exchange, which raised £7.5 million.

Jonathan Rowland, executive chairman at Mode, comments: "This development is an important milestone towards building a modern financial services business to support an increasingly digitised economy and financial system. By securing our technology and taking back full control of the business, we are underpinning our future strategy and supporting our long-term vision."

Related Companies

Mode

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?, [W[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Trending

Related News
Mode invests 10% of cash reserves in bitcoin
/crypto

Mode invests 10% of cash reserves in bitcoin

Trending

  1. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  2. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  3. ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

  4. Soci&#233;t&#233; G&#233;n&#233;rale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

  5. Wipro to acquire Finastra partner Encore Theme

Research
See all papers »
Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets