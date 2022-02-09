Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tink Youtility

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tink embeds subscription app Youtility into money management suite

Tink embeds subscription app Youtility into money management suite

Open banking platform Tink is working with subscription technology firm Youtility to provide UK retail banks with embedded subscription and money management tools.

Combining Tink’s Money Manager product and Youtility’s subscription technology, banking app users will be able to set budgeting goals, and achieve savings on household contracts such as energy, broadband, TV, landline and mobile through the use of real-time categorised transaction data.

The tie-up with Youtility follows a similar partnership with carbon tracking app Cogo that combines sustainability data and behavioural science with Tink's transactional data tools, to create personalised carbon footprints for customers based on their transaction data. The product is already in production at NatWest.

Tasha Chouhan, UK & IE banking lead at Tink, says: “Both the climate crisis and rising cost-of-living will be defining issues for consumers in 2022 and beyond. This is why we are building an ecosystem of partnerships, including Youtility and partners like Cogo, to help banks provide the clarity that’s needed for people to make meaningful decisions on how they manage their finances, and reduce their climate footprint."

Related Companies

Tink Youtility

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?[New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Trending

Related News
Tink appoints former AWS sales lead as chief revenue officer
/people

Tink appoints former AWS sales lead as chief revenue officer

Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion
/retail

Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

Wealthify embeds Open Banking from Tink in investment app

26 May 2021

Tink acquires Germany's FinTecSystems

18 May 2021

Tink closes €85 million extension round bringing total 2020 funding to €175m

11 Dec 2020

Tink selects OpenWrks aggregation platform

21 Sep 2020

Tink acquires credit decisioning provider Instantor

16 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

  2. Accenture-led consortium to build new UAE instant payments platform

  3. Monzo offers staff three months’ paid leave

  4. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  5. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?