Tink appoints former AWS sales lead as chief revenue officer

Open Banking platform Tink has appointed the former financial services lead for Amazon Web Services, Rowan Taylor, as chief revenue officer.

London-based Taylor joins Tink following a five-year strint at AWS, leading global financial services sales teams. His 26 years’ experience in banking technology also includes roles at Gartner, KPMG and Accenture.



In the newly created position of CRO, Taylor will be responsible for driving integration between all revenue related functions at Tink, including sales, marketing, customer support and pricing.



His appointment comes just weeks after Tink agreed a blockbuster €1.8 billion sales to Visa.



Says Taylor: “I’m looking forward to helping Tink continue its expansion across Europe, building high-performance teams who can serve complex customers, enabling them to develop rich propositions for their end users."