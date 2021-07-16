Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tink

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cloud Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tink appoints former AWS sales lead as chief revenue officer

Tink appoints former AWS sales lead as chief revenue officer

Open Banking platform Tink has appointed the former financial services lead for Amazon Web Services, Rowan Taylor, as chief revenue officer.

London-based Taylor joins Tink following a five-year strint at AWS, leading global financial services sales teams. His 26 years’ experience in banking technology also includes roles at Gartner, KPMG and Accenture.

In the newly created position of CRO, Taylor will be responsible for driving integration between all revenue related functions at Tink, including sales, marketing, customer support and pricing.

His appointment comes just weeks after Tink agreed a blockbuster €1.8 billion sales to Visa.

Says Taylor: “I’m looking forward to helping Tink continue its expansion across Europe, building high-performance teams who can serve complex customers, enabling them to develop rich propositions for their end users."

Related Companies

Tink

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cloud Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Trending

Related News
Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion
/retail

Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

Wealthify embeds Open Banking from Tink in investment app
/wealth

Wealthify embeds Open Banking from Tink in investment app

Tink acquires Germany's FinTecSystems

18 May

Tink closes €85 million extension round bringing total 2020 funding to €175m

11 Dec 2020

Tink selects OpenWrks aggregation platform

21 Sep 2020

Tink acquires credit decisioning provider Instantor

16 Jul 2020

Tink gets second PayPal investment

03 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

  3. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  4. Embedded finance startup Weavr raises &#163;7m

  5. Bank of England frets over stability of Big Tech cloud providers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021