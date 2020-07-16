Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Tink acquires credit decisioning provider Instantor

Tink acquires credit decisioning provider Instantor

Swedish PFM app Tink has acquired Instantor, a provider of credit decisions software used by more than 150 live customers, including banks and fintechs across 13 European markets.

Founded in 2010, Instantor provides banks and fintechs across Europe with data to help them improve their credit decisions by verifying an individual's identity, income and expense, based on account aggregation technology.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Instantor supports more than 5 million credit decisions annually and had an annual revenue of €4M in 2019.

The technology will now be made available to all Tink customers as part of the vendor's strategic bid to build an all-encompassing super app using data-driven Open Banking tools.

The transaction comes on the back of a €90 million financing round in January and the acquisition in March of Eurobits Technologies, a Madrid-based provider of account aggregation technology, for €15.5 million.

