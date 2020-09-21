Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tink

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments Start ups Developer

Keywords

E-commerce Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tink selects OpenWrks aggregation platform

Tink selects OpenWrks aggregation platform

Swedish open banking outfit Tink has purchased the aggregation platform of UK firm OpenWrks in a bid to further expand its European presence.

No financial details were disclosed but Tink states that the acquisition and a wider strategic partnership between the two companies will enhance Tink's open banking proposition by increasing its bank connectivity to the UK and also adding business account data to its offering. 

"OpenWrks was the first platform to be licensed in the UK and is arguably the most complete in coverage as it handles more than a third of the country's account aggregation volume.," said Rafa Plantier, UK & Ireland country manager for Tink.

"The UK is a key market for us, and we have grown both our customer base and workforce significantly here since we opened our London office in 2019. The UK is where we see national and global champions of their segments, such as our partners NatWest and PayPal, that put open banking at the centre of their digital strategies.”

 

Related Companies

Tink

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments Start ups Developer

Keywords

E-commerce Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fighting Account Opening Fraud with Digital Identity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients, [On-Dem[On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Trending

Related News
Tink acquires credit decisioning provider Instantor
/retail

Tink acquires credit decisioning provider Instantor

Tink gets second PayPal investment
/retail

Tink gets second PayPal investment

Open Banking moves from compliance challenge to commercial opportunity

27 May

PayPal invests in Tink

04 Jun 2019

Sweden's Tink aims for pan-European coverage with €56 million in funding

07 Feb 2019

Sweden's Tink rolls out API developer platform

18 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

  2. FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks&#39; AML efforts

  3. Aussie startup unveils open banking-powered corporate credit card

  4. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  5. EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions