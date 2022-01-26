Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

One Hazel

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Walmart kickstarts fintech business with acquisitions of of Even and ONE

Walmart kickstarts fintech business with acquisitions of of Even and ONE

Walmart's fintech startup Hazel is to acquire earned wage access firm Even and neobanking ONE as it prepares to emerge from stealth mode.

Announced in January last year, Hazel is a joint venture that brings together Walmart’s retail knowledge and scale with Ribbit’s fintech expertise to deliver "tech-driven financial experiences tailored to Walmart’s customers and associates".

Oerating under the brand name ONE, the combined businesses will provide users with an all-in-one financial services app and associated debit card to manage their saving, spending and borrowing in a single account. The company’s products and services will be made available directly to consumers and through employers and merchants, including access to Walmart’s 1.6 million U.S. associates and 100 million-plus weekly shoppers.

Omer Ismail, recruited from Goldman Sachs consumer business in March last year, will lead the combined business as CEO of ONE. Upon closing of the transactions, the company will have more than 200 employees and be capitalised with more than $250 million in cash on the balance sheet to fund future growth.

“Consumers everywhere are being left behind by the world of financial services,” says Ismail. “Our vision is clear: build on Even and ONE’s success to offer a product that offers consumers the best way to spend, the best way to access their wages and helps millions save and grow their money. I’m looking forward to partnering with two stellar leaders in Brian and David to improve the financial lives of tens of millions of consumers.”

Related Companies

One Hazel

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Walmart prepares to step into the metaverse
/crypto

Walmart prepares to step into the metaverse

Walmart recruits Goldman Sachs' consumer head to run fintech startup
/people

Walmart recruits Goldman Sachs' consumer head to run fintech startup

Walmart to launch fintech startup

12 Jan 2021

Walmart and Green Dot establish shopping and fintech accelerator

30 Oct 2019

Walmart launches global money transfer service

03 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

  4. Large bank market share falls as digital challengers step up

  5. JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022