Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Walmart to launch fintech startup

Walmart to launch fintech startup

US retail giant Walmart is launching its own fintech startup in a joint venture enterprise with Ribbit Capital.

The venture will bring together Walmart’s retail knowledge and scale with Ribbit’s fintech expertise to deliver "tech-driven financial experiences tailored to Walmart’s customers and associates".

“For years, millions of customers have put their trust in Walmart to not only save them money when they shop with us but help them manage their financial needs. And they’ve made it clear they want more from us in the financial services arena,” John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart US says. “We’re thrilled to work with Ribbit Capital in a new venture to help us deliver innovative and needed options to our customers and associates - with speed and at scale.”

Walmart - which already offfers a number of financial products, including credit cards, cheque cashing, money transfers and installment financing - has yet to give any specific details on its product plans, although partnerships with other fintechs and acquisitions are written into the business blueprint.

The company also plans to add independent industry experts to the board and to build a management team of "experienced fintech leaders".

Majority-owned by Walmart, the joint venture will likely lean on the fintech expertise in Ribbit Capital's current portfolio, which includes the likes of Robinhood, Credit Karma and Affirm.

“Walmart has a relationship with millions of customers and associates built on trust, security and integrity,” Meyer Malka, managing partner, Ribbit Capital, says. “When we combine our deep knowledge of technology-driven financial businesses and our ability to move with speed with Walmart’s mission and reach, we can create and deliver financial offerings that are second to none.”

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Rep[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Trending

Related News
India's PhonePe to raise $700 million in partial spin-off from Flipkart
/payments

India's PhonePe to raise $700 million in partial spin-off from Flipkart

Walmart and Green Dot establish shopping and fintech accelerator

Walmart and Green Dot establish shopping and fintech accelerator

Walmart launches global money transfer service

03 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  3. Simple shuts down

  4. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  5. Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty