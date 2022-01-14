NatWest Markets sets up blockchain team

NatWest is to formalise its blockchain strategy with the launch of a new digital team in its capital markets business.

The new team will be led by Chris Agathangelou, who has been appointed head of digital capital markets. The unit will be charged with delivering credit and rates products via digital channels and currencies and underpinned by blockchain technology.



“Distributed ledger technology will increase transparency, minimise costs, lead to faster execution and increase capital efficiency for NatWest Markets’ clients,” Natwest said in a statement.



Agathangelou joined NatWest Markets in 2017 from Nomura. As head of flow credit syndicate he was most recently driving data visualisation projects with external partners across the fintech community.