Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest Markets sets up blockchain team

NatWest Markets sets up blockchain team

NatWest is to formalise its blockchain strategy with the launch of a new digital team in its capital markets business.

The new team will be led by Chris Agathangelou, who has been appointed head of digital capital markets. The unit will be charged with delivering credit and rates products via digital channels and currencies and underpinned by blockchain technology.

“Distributed ledger technology will increase transparency, minimise costs, lead to faster execution and increase capital efficiency for NatWest Markets’ clients,” Natwest said in a statement.

Agathangelou joined NatWest Markets in 2017 from Nomura. As head of flow credit syndicate he was most recently driving data visualisation projects with external partners across the fintech community.

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Related News
Natwest Mettle chief quits to join blockchain outfit Near
/people

Natwest Mettle chief quits to join blockchain outfit Near

Banks test DLT-based platform for intraday FX swaps
/markets

Banks test DLT-based platform for intraday FX swaps

NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

12 Aug 2020

NatWest Markets picks Dataiku machine learning platform

29 Apr 2020

NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

27 Apr 2020

NatWest looks to DLT for mobile-based home buying

29 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  4. US banks form stablecoin consortium

  5. Top 10 NFT Marketplace to Launch your NFT and Own the Best

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments