Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

NatWest is to cut at least 500 jobs from its retail business and close its London tech hub in Regents House as part of a cost-cutting Covid recovery programme.

The state-backed bank is finalising a voluntary redundancy round targeting cutting 550 full-time equivalent roles across its branches and ‘premier banking’ premium service, union Unite told Reuters. A NatWest spokesman confirmed the redundancy process.

“We have taken the decision to invite applications for voluntary redundancy and will support those colleagues who apply with a comprehensive support package. There will be no compulsory redundancy as a result of this announcement,” the spokesman said.

Around 800 staff are expected to leave once part-time workers are included, Unite national officer Rob MacGregor said.

NatWest is also separately closing its Regents House office in London, which was home to one of the bank’s biggest tech hubs and had space for 2,500 workers.

“We have been reviewing our London property strategy to better reflect how we will work in the future,” a NatWest spokeswoman told the wire service. “As a result, we will exit Regents House, and will reconfigure our London remaining properties at 250 Bishopsgate and 440 Strand.”

The bank has told the bulk of its staff they can work from home until next year.

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption, [New Paper] How to Prevent Payment[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Trending

Related News
NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home
/sustainable

NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home

NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer
/people

NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

Bailed-out RBS to rebrand as NatWest

14 Feb

NatWest launches digital and innovation apprentice programme

15 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

  2. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  3. Fed instant payments project full steam ahead

  4. BoE increased Monzo capital demands during fundraising - FT

  5. RBI plans offline digital payments pilot, sets up innovation hub

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks