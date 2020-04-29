Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
NatWest Dataiku

Wholesale banking

Developer Markets

Keywords

Algorithmic trading Artificial intelligence Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest Markets picks Dataiku machine learning platform

NatWest Markets picks Dataiku machine learning platform

The markets business of UK bank NatWest is rolling out a data science and machine learning platform from AI specialist Dataiku, with the goal of deepening collaboration between technical staff and front office users.

NatWest Markets, which offers risk management, trading solutions and debt financing to the bank's customers, has already developed a host of digital self-service applications.

With Dataiku it will now use its centralised data platform to drive collaboration between its technical and front office users, powering self-service analytics and ensuring that machine learning models are put into production as efficiently as possible.

Strategic roles across the bank, including users in client analytics, FI algorithmic trading, FX trading, as well as analysts, subject matter experts, quants and data scientists will use the platform.

Dataiku says that having an end-to-end, centralised collaborative data science and analytics platform rather than separate tools for data preparation, coding and AutoML will simplify collaboration between technical and front office users and speed up project delivery.

“We made a decision to accelerate our AI journey by democratising machine learning and data science across our investment banking division,” says Oliver Cooke, chief digital officer, NatWest Markets. “This allows us to enable users with different skill levels to undertake machine learning and advanced analytics in a governed, automated and scalable manner."

Algorithmic trading Artificial intelligence Machine learning
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

