Retail banking
NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

NatWest has poached Jen Tippen from Lloyds Banking Group to fill the newly-created post of chief transformation officer.

A fifteen-year veteran of Lloyds Banking Group, Tippen has spent the past three years as a group director with responsibility for people and productivity.

In her new position, Tippen will be charged with maximising the customer experience as the bank progresses its digital transformation strategy. She will also chair NatWest's Transformation and Cost committee to oversee and track the outcomes of the bank’s three-year investment agenda.

Taking up her role later this year, she will be a member of the bank's executive committee, reporting directly to CEO Alison Rose, who has embarked on a strategic repositioning of the bank with a strong focus on customer experience.

Says Rose: "While right now our collective focus is on ensuring our customers and staff get the support they need in these extremely challenging circumstances, it’s important that we also look ahead. Jen brings a wealth of experience in leading the kind of customer journey transformation that will be central to the successful delivery of our purpose-led strategy as we create a better experience for our customers, with strong controls, at lower cost.”

