Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finextra

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finextra&#39;s top Future Series reports of 2021

Finextra's top Future Series reports of 2021

With 2021 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded Future Series reports over the course of the past year. Finextra’s Future Series is an annual editorial report series covering a fintech topic at a high level and includes interviews from financial institutions, usually a global range from EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

Top Future Series reports of 2021

5. The Future of Wealth Management

This report, the Future of Wealth Management 2021 with interviews from Accenture, Coutts, Hargreaves Lansdown, Nutmeg, Oxford Risk, Tilney Smith & Williamson, and UBS Global Wealth Management will explore the forces currently shaping the industry. It will examine not only what these forces are, but how and why they form the structural foundation for a sector which is at the very beginning of its digital renaissance.

4. The Future of Digital Banking in the UK

This report, in association with Backbase, includes insights from Atom bank, Coventry Building Society, first direct, HSBC, Investec, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide, NatWest, OakNorth, Standard Chartered, Tandem Bank, and Yorkshire Building Society. Banks now recognise the urgency of collaborating with the leading minds in the fintech industry, to craft and deliver the best products to their discerning customers. Read more here. 

3. The Future of Regulation

Delving into the key industry-shaping regulatory updates for 2021, the Future of Regulation sets out the insights of leading industry players including Accenture, Clifford Chance, JP Morgan, Mollie, NatWest, Oaknorth Bank, Shearman & Sterling and TrueLayer. Keep your eyes peeled for The Future of Regulation 2022 report in January. 

2. The Future of Cloud

Fintech firms have been faster to innovate. Many, in fact, were created to address consumer dissatisfaction with traditional financial services providers. However, many players across the banking, payments and capital markets industries such as Barclays, Broadridge, Capgemini, Calypso, Collibra, DBS, FICO, Fraud.net, Global Payments, HSBC, IHS Markit, Kx, Mambu, Nasdaq, Numerix, OakNorth, Singapore Exchange, Solarisbank, Standard Chartered and Trading Technologies are increasingly turning to the cloud as a way to accelerate their digital transformation for customers.

1. The Future of Payments 

With expert views from Banking Circle, Nuvei, and Thunes, in this report, you will learn from industry leaders about the events and trends defining global payments into 2021 and beyond. The report includes insights from BNY Mellon, Citi, Deutsche Bank, ING, J.P. Morgan, Metro Bank, Nationwide Building Society, Open Banking Implementation Entity, Plaid, Rabobank, Raiffeisen Bank International, Société Générale, and Swift. 

 

Related Companies

Finextra

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Trending

Related News
OBIE seeks CEO
/people

OBIE seeks CEO

Open Banking adoption in UK lending set to hit 70% in next two years
/predictions

Open Banking adoption in UK lending set to hit 70% in next two years

Kids' investing app EarlyBird raises $4m

22 Nov

Distributed ledger technology is the key to growth for Deutsche Börse

16 Nov

Cboe buys digital asset exchange ErisX

20 Oct

CFTC hits Tether and Bitfinex with fines totalling $42.5m

18 Oct

Trending

  1. Finextra&#39;s year in review

  2. Finextra&#39;s top impact study reports of 2021

  3. Revolut to bring Google Pay to Junior customers

  4. Viola Money enters administration

  5. Bahamas’ central bank moves to eliminate cheques

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments