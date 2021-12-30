Finextra's top Future Series reports of 2021

With 2021 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded Future Series reports over the course of the past year. Finextra’s Future Series is an annual editorial report series covering a fintech topic at a high level and includes interviews from financial institutions, usually a global range from EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

Top Future Series reports of 2021

5. The Future of Wealth Management

This report, the Future of Wealth Management 2021 with interviews from Accenture, Coutts, Hargreaves Lansdown, Nutmeg, Oxford Risk, Tilney Smith & Williamson, and UBS Global Wealth Management will explore the forces currently shaping the industry. It will examine not only what these forces are, but how and why they form the structural foundation for a sector which is at the very beginning of its digital renaissance.

4. The Future of Digital Banking in the UK

This report, in association with Backbase, includes insights from Atom bank, Coventry Building Society, first direct, HSBC, Investec, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide, NatWest, OakNorth, Standard Chartered, Tandem Bank, and Yorkshire Building Society. Banks now recognise the urgency of collaborating with the leading minds in the fintech industry, to craft and deliver the best products to their discerning customers. Read more here.

3. The Future of Regulation

Delving into the key industry-shaping regulatory updates for 2021, the Future of Regulation sets out the insights of leading industry players including Accenture, Clifford Chance, JP Morgan, Mollie, NatWest, Oaknorth Bank, Shearman & Sterling and TrueLayer. Keep your eyes peeled for The Future of Regulation 2022 report in January.

2. The Future of Cloud

Fintech firms have been faster to innovate. Many, in fact, were created to address consumer dissatisfaction with traditional financial services providers. However, many players across the banking, payments and capital markets industries such as Barclays, Broadridge, Capgemini, Calypso, Collibra, DBS, FICO, Fraud.net, Global Payments, HSBC, IHS Markit, Kx, Mambu, Nasdaq, Numerix, OakNorth, Singapore Exchange, Solarisbank, Standard Chartered and Trading Technologies are increasingly turning to the cloud as a way to accelerate their digital transformation for customers.

1. The Future of Payments

With expert views from Banking Circle, Nuvei, and Thunes, in this report, you will learn from industry leaders about the events and trends defining global payments into 2021 and beyond. The report includes insights from BNY Mellon, Citi, Deutsche Bank, ING, J.P. Morgan, Metro Bank, Nationwide Building Society, Open Banking Implementation Entity, Plaid, Rabobank, Raiffeisen Bank International, Société Générale, and Swift.