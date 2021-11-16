Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Clearstream International Deutsche Börse

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Distributed ledger technology is the key to growth for Deutsche B&#246;rse

Distributed ledger technology is the key to growth for Deutsche Börse

Analysts at Metzler Capital Markets believe it is likely that distributed ledger technology will become the dominant technology in the business of Clearstream, Deutsche Börse's securities custodian and settlement provider, in the future.

The Frankfurt-based financial services firm see DLT less as a threat and more as an opportunity for Deutsche Börse - provided the German exchange acts early and underpins its current market position with a range of distributed technologies.

According to industry analyst Jochen Schmitt, DLT will be a disruptive force in securities settlement: "Particularly in the custody and settlement of securities, we believe DLT offers great potential and advantages for almost all parties involved - the main exception would probably be traditional securities custodians if they do not adapt to this development early on."

Clearstream has the opportunity to gain international market share if it acts early, says Schmitt, although any substantive breakthrough is likely to take many years as it butts up against vested interests in the custodial space.

However, securities settlement via DLT could reduce the time required in Europe, for example from T+2 to T+O and significantly reduce the need for cash or collateral for settlement - which Scmitt believes will act as a spur to development and achieve buy-in from market participants.

Deutsche Börse is already preparing for the phased launch of a new cloud-backed and DLT-ready platform, D7, paving the way for same-day-issuance and paperless, automated straight-through processing for the entire value chain of issuance, custody, settlement, payment and asset servicing for digital securities.

Anchored in the recently introduced German digital securities law framework, the D7 platform is being developed in collaboration with long-term technology partners Digital Asset and Microsoft, as well as R3 and VMware.

The Exchange has also roped in a host of market participants to help with the project, including BNP Paribas, Citi, DekaBank, Deutsche Bank, dwpbank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, Raiffeisen Bank International and Vontobel.

The complete functionality of the D7 platform will be rolled out in phases over the next few years, beginning with the implementation of a digital central register at Clearstream Banking this month. By mid-2022, D7 will move to same day issuance and the introduction of paperless certificates and warrants. Over the following two years DLT capabilities will come onstream, including connections to existing offerings, such as HQLAx for collateral basket lending service and FundsDLT for funds administration/distribution.

The current valuation of Deutsche Börse's share with an estimated P/E ratio 2022e of around 20 does not adequately reflect the group's strong market position, says Schmitt. Reasons for the valuation discount could be concerns about the future impact of DLT on Clearstream, which, "are not justified" he adds.

Related Companies

Clearstream International Deutsche Börse

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Augmenting the Credit Lifecycle with Automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?[Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Börse bids to reinvent post-trade with DLT-based D7 project
/markets

Deutsche Börse bids to reinvent post-trade with DLT-based D7 project

Deutsche Börse takes minority stake in WeMatch
/markets

Deutsche Börse takes minority stake in WeMatch

Deutsche Börse acquires majority stake in Crypto Finance AG

29 Jun

Deutsche Börse and Commerzbank to build digital asset marketplace

29 Apr

Big banks invest in HQLAx

11 Jan

Deutsche Bundesbank: DLT offers "substantial benefits" for collateral management

23 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum

  2. Top Ethereum Layer 2 Networks

  3. ECB taps ING&#39;s Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

  4. Starling Bank buys &#163;1 billion mortgage book

  5. Digital ID firm Socure hits $4.5bn valuation

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach