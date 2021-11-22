Kids' investing app EarlyBird raises $4m

EarlyBird, a mobile app that helps parents and loved ones invest in the financial futures of their children, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's Sven Seven Six.

Gemini’s Frontier Fund, Network Ventures and Rarebreed Ventures joined the round for EarlyBird, an app that lets parents set up an investment account, choose from a range of diversified portfolio options and start investing on behalf of their child within minutes.



The child’s broader network of family and friends can then help build up the funds with gifted

capital for things like birthdays, holidays, or losing a tooth - attaching notes, photos and videos.



Jordan Wexler, CEO, EarlyBird, says: "EarlyBird started with the vision to create an accessible way for all families to begin building wealth for their children, and to do so with the support, love, and contributions of their broader communities.



"Since our launch, we’ve seen incredible growth, adoption, and excitement from families with a wide range of financial knowledge and backgrounds."