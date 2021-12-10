Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
OBIE seeks CEO

OBIE seeks CEO

The Open Banking Limited (OBL) board is seeking a CEO to lead the day-to-day running of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) and its transition to an entity that will observe the CMA’s next consultation on future governance arrangements.

Reporting to the OBL chair and trustee Charlotte Crosswell, the CEO will be responsible for delivering the OBIE’s mission and leading overall strategy, as described in the job description published on the Open Banking website.

Further, they will also oversee the implementation of actions arising from the independent investigation undertaken by Alison White in September 2021 to ensure problems identified are dealt with, including legacy issues.

The investigation had concluded that the OBL was not being managed in accordance with the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017 and a month later, then chair and trustee Imran Gulamhuseinwala quit after it emerged that leadership failures at the OBIE "allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation.”

In order to reinstate corporate governance, Charlotte Crosswell took over as chair and pledged to “learn from past mistakes”.

In October 2021, Crosswell said: “With the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) soon to announce next steps towards the model for the future governance of open banking we are at a key inflection point, and I hope this will give us greater clarity and enable us to implement fully the kind of leadership, governance and structure, alongside a supportive, diverse and inclusive culture, that is vital for a progressive and permanent organisation.”

She added: "There is absolutely no scope for complacency. Under my leadership we will commit to working to ensure that there is no repetition of any failings and inadequacies, historical or otherwise. Simply put, what happened was unacceptable and can’t happen again."

