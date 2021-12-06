Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Harrods looks for Christmas BNPL boost

Luxury retailer Harrods is to offer buy now, pay later services to its less well-heeled clientele through a partnership with Klarna.

Arranged in time for the festive holiday shopping season, Harrods UK in-store shoppers will be able to use Klarna’s Pay in 3 payment options for beauty purchases in the retailer'siconic Beauty Hall, as well as across H beauty stores in Essex and Milton Keynes.

Further Harrods departments are set to roll out Klarna’s payment options in the coming months.

Customers shopping the store via Harrods.com in the UK will also be able to split their payments via Pay in 3, whilst US customers can use Pay in 4 when purchasing goods online. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, online customers will be able to use Klarna’s Pay later feature when shopping.

Alex Unitt, partnerships director at Harrods, says: “We’re excited to bring Klarna to our iconic beauty halls in Knightsbridge, as well as H beauty, our beauty emporiums in Essex and Milton Keynes, and across Harrods.com. Klarna’s market-leading payments products will enable us to continue supporting existing customers' payment needs, as well as enabling a greater breadth of customers to access Harrods’ unrivalled selection of international brands and products.”

