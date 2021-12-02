Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Microsoft to bake BNPL into browser with Zip

Microsoft to bake BNPL into browser with Zip

Microsoft is to embed a buy now, pay later option into the Edge browser through a partnership with Zip.

The Zip option in the browser appears as a pop up whenever the user enters an online checkout page for any purchase between $35-$1000. Repayments can be split into four installments over four weeks.



With BNPL in Edge, users can link their Microsoft account with a Zip account with one click and then bypass sign in from Zip side, expediting the usual process.

BNPL is currently available in Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev channels and will be available by default to all users in Microsoft Edge release 96.

The blog post previewing the new feature has been met with a deluge of angry comments from the Edge user community, accusing Microsoft of a "shameless cash grab" and imploring the firm to stop "bloating the browser".

