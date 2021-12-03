Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Facebook Messenger tests Split Payments feature

Facebook Messenger is testing a feature called Split Payments that lets users share the cost of bills and expenses from within a group chat.

To split payments, users will need to click the 'Get Started' button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger. From there, they can split a bill evenly or modify the contribution amount for each individual.

After entering a personalised message and confirming Facebook Pay details, the request will be sent and viewable in the group chat thread.

The free feature will be tested with a small group of users in the US from next week.

