Facebook Messenger tests Split Payments feature

Facebook Messenger is testing a feature called Split Payments that lets users share the cost of bills and expenses from within a group chat.

To split payments, users will need to click the 'Get Started' button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger. From there, they can split a bill evenly or modify the contribution amount for each individual.



After entering a personalised message and confirming Facebook Pay details, the request will be sent and viewable in the group chat thread.



The free feature will be tested with a small group of users in the US from next week.