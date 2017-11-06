 
Login | Sign up |Help
06 November 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Facebook Messenger P2P payments arrive in the UK

4 hours ago  |  1818 views  |  0 facebookp2p

British Facebook users can now send money to each other through the social network giant's Messenger app.

Facebook has got all the major UK banks and card firms onboard for the service's first foray outside of the US, where it launched in 2015.

To send money through the free new feature, users press the blue plus symbol within a chat and select the payment option. The first time a payment is made, people are prompted to add their debit card details and then enter the amount they want to send.

Facebook is also working its M virtual assistant into the service. It will recognise when people are chatting about payments and suggest using the feature.

With Venmo and Square Cash not available in the UK, Facebook's biggest rival in the market is the bank-owned Paym, which has failed to gain traction.

Despite this, Facebook is betting that "mobile-savvy" Brits will warm to its simple-to-use alternative, although it will face another competitor soon in the form of Apple's iMessage payments service.
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsNON-BANK COMPETITORS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Oz banks team up for mobile P2P payments service

Oz banks team up for mobile P2P payments service

31 October 2017  |  4508 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 8 linkedin
Apple P2P payments service nears launch

Apple P2P payments service nears launch

18 September 2017  |  10879 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 27 linkedin
Zelle takes on Venmo with standalone P2P payments app

Zelle takes on Venmo with standalone P2P payments app

08 September 2017  |  9881 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 17 linkedin
UK consumers ready to swap banks for tech giants

UK consumers ready to swap banks for tech giants

16 May 2017  |  10266 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 50 linkedin
Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestions

Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestions

10 April 2017  |  13418 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 20 linkedin
Facebook Messenger adds chatbot payments support

Facebook Messenger adds chatbot payments support

12 September 2016  |  10972 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 28 linkedin
Is Paym a failure?

Is Paym a failure?

11 February 2016  |  16813 views  |  22 comments | 23 tweets | 17 linkedin
Facebook Messenger payments service arrives in NYC

Facebook Messenger payments service arrives in NYC

28 May 2015  |  10566 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 23 linkedin
Facebook brings P2P payments to Messenger

Facebook brings P2P payments to Messenger

17 March 2015  |  24607 views  |  8 comments | 39 tweets | 47 linkedin
UK's Paym P2P mobile payments service set for 29 April launch

UK's Paym P2P mobile payments service set for 29 April launch

02 April 2014  |  18083 views  |  17 comments | 12 tweets | 16 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Facebook - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit http://info.nice.com/visit www.fivedegrees.nlRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Visa rolls out real-time payments platform in EuropeVisa rolls out real-time payments platform...
9992 views comments | 22 tweets | 32 linkedin
Bank of Ireland backs open ecosystem for innovationBank of Ireland backs open ecosystem for i...
7527 views comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
Wells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-only accountWells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-onl...
7327 views comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-border payment platform20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-bord...
7146 views comments | 15 tweets | 24 linkedin
CommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for iPhone X app loginCommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for...
7014 views comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Sales Manager, Buy-Side Risk & Compliance Software (New York City)

Competitive package
New York City, NY - USA

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter