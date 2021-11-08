Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Facebook fintech unit rebranded as Novi

Facebook fintech unit rebranded as Novi

As part of its Meta rebrand, Facebook has renamed its financial services and payments group from F2 to Novi.

All fintech products - from WhatsApp P2P payments to Instagram shopping - will now come under Novi, the name of Facebook's digital wallet.

Says Novi head David Marcus: "Our mission remains to empower everyone, everywhere to access the world’s financial system to accelerate financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

"I'm excited about the future ahead, and the role Novi will play in enabling people and businesses to move money in more and cheaper ways, and innovate in the Metaverse for creators and consumers alike."

