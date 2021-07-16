Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

Facebook Pay is extending its reach outside of the social media behemoth's own platform, enabling online merchants to add the service as a payment option directly on their own sites.

Facebook Pay was launched in late 2019, consolidating payments service that works across the social media giant's main app, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.



Now, it is breaking outside of the Facebook ecosystem, joining the likes of PayPal, Google and Apple in the fight to be chosen as the payments option at checkout.



From August, firms in the US who use participating platforms will have the ability to enable Facebook Pay as a payment option.



The rollout begins with Shopify merchants and is expected to come to more platforms and payment service providers over time.