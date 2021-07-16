Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

Facebook Pay is extending its reach outside of the social media behemoth's own platform, enabling online merchants to add the service as a payment option directly on their own sites.

Facebook Pay was launched in late 2019, consolidating payments service that works across the social media giant's main app, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Now, it is breaking outside of the Facebook ecosystem, joining the likes of PayPal, Google and Apple in the fight to be chosen as the payments option at checkout.

From August, firms in the US who use participating platforms will have the ability to enable Facebook Pay as a payment option.

The rollout begins with Shopify merchants and is expected to come to more platforms and payment service providers over time.

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Trending

Related News
Facebook tests QR code-based P2P payments
/payments

Facebook tests QR code-based P2P payments

Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit
/payments

Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

Facebook makes e-commerce play with Shops

19 May 2020

Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps

12 Nov 2019

Facebook reveals digital wallet plan

18 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

  3. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  4. Embedded finance startup Weavr raises &#163;7m

  5. Bank of England frets over stability of Big Tech cloud providers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021