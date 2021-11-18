Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Climate action fintech Amplify launches in the UK and Ireland

Climate action fintech Amplify launches in the UK and Ireland

Amplify, a fintech startup that makes donations to user-defined climate causes as a reward for buying from a network of sustainable brands, has launched in Ireland and the UK.

Supported by the Irish Government via Enterprise Ireland, the app donates two percent of each transaction to the user's chosen climate action campaign every time they shop at an Amplify merchant partner.

Users can choose from a wide range of high-impact climate causes to support, including Fashion Revolution, Friends of the Earth, Carbonfund.org, and Rainforest Trust UK.

Conor O’Laoire, CEO and co-founder of Amplify says the firm is currently focused on building its user base across Ireland and the UK, and expanding the brand and partner network:

“The ultimate goal for Amplify is to build a global donation network of sustainable brands and conscious consumers, creating a collective force of climate action," he says. "If we can take the positive impact of every sustainable purchase, and amplify it with a climate donation, the impact of conscious consumerism can be taken to an entirely new level.”

