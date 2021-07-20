Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA to support net zero aims with TechSprints, sandbox pilots and Green Fintech Challenge

FCA to support net zero aims with TechSprints, sandbox pilots and Green Fintech Challenge

The FCA is coming good on its promise to assist firms to prepare for a changing climate, rolling out a series of innovation programmes to support the transition to a net zero economy.

The regulator says the aim of the programme is to speed development of new approaches and solutions in the area of sustainability and climate change.

"These services allow us to engage with and support innovative solutions at various stages of their development," the watchdog states. "This includes the initial ideation and proof of concept stage through our TechSprint programme, the further development and validation of proof concepts to demonstrate market value through our Digital Sandbox pilot, and the testing of innovative propositions in the market with real consumers through our regulatory sandbox."

A four-day hackathon in the form of a Sustainability TechSprint, will bring together cross-organisational teams from across financial services, technology, academia and international regulators, to generate new supervisory technology to help supervisory authorities in monitoring ESG data and disclosure.

This will be backed up by a second digital sandbox pilot, running over eight to ten weeks, to provide support to start-ups in developing working proofs of concept to improve the transparency of ESG-related market disclosures and consumer understanding of the ESG characteristics of financial products.

The FCA is also proposing a 'Green FinTech Challenge' featuring a package of support services to help start-ups, incumbents and technology providers navigate regulation and support live market testing of new products and services that will aid the transition to a net zero economy.

Application windows for the digital sandbox and the Green FinTech Challenge open in September, while the Sustainability TechSprint will kick off in october.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Trending

Related News
Fintechs join UK 'Tech Zero' climate taskforce
/sustainable

Fintechs join UK 'Tech Zero' climate taskforce

UK banks accused of failing on climate strategy
/sustainable

UK banks accused of failing on climate strategy

MAS to host $1.25 million Covid-19 and green finance challenge

08 Jun 2020

Basel Committee takes climate-related risk stocktake

01 May 2020

Carney, Lagarde press climate imperative for financial markets

27 Feb 2020

Bank of England to model climate risks to financial firms

18 Dec 2019

Banks must adopt decarbonisation strategy ahead of imminent climate crisis

11 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

  3. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  4. Mastercard eases access to Faster Payments with PayPort+

  5. Revolut raises $800 million to become UK&#39;s most valuable fintech

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021