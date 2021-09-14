Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Climate card startup ekko opens crowdfund campaign

Capitalsing on consumer concern about climate change, fintech startup ekko has opened a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs for a new debit card that beds sustainability into every transaction

Using the ekko debit card, every five transactions a customer makes will pay for one plastic bottle to be collected before it enters the ocean and every 50 transactions will pay for a tree to be planted by the customer.

Customers can track their own personal forest, how many bottles they’ve collected and monitor their own personalised carbon footprint using a 'Carbonmeter' in the ekko app. The app also gives customers access to a curated list of sustainable partners, offering climate-friendly goods and services.

The company says it aims to plant over 50m trees and prevent over 500m bottles entering the oceans over the next five years.

Ekko has set a target of £300,000 for its crowdraise and has already achieved over £250,000 from 91 investors on its first day.

Oli Cook, co-founder and CEO of ekko says: “We're on a mission to make it simple for everyone to fight climate change. We're starting with a debit card that plants trees and clears ocean-bound plastic bottles, but our goals go far beyond this. Through this funding round, we hope to bring on board engaged investors who want to be part of our journey."

