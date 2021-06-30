Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finra (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Robinhood

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood to pay $70m in Finra settlement

Robinhood to pay $70m in Finra settlement

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) has fined Robinhood $57 million and ordered the trading app to pay approximately $12.6 million in restitution, plus interest, to thousands of "harmed customers".

Finra says that Robinhood hurt customers by giving them misleading information, by suffering systems outages in March 2020, and by approving thousands of customers to trade options even when it was not appropriate.

Robinhood has emerged in recent years as one of fintech's biggest success stories, garnering millions of users and a multi-billion valuation.

However, this has been accompanied by a series of controversies: In December it was hit with a $65 million fine by the SEC for misleading customers about payment for order flow practices, while Massachusetts securities regulators have filed a complaint over gamification strategies designed to attract inexperienced investors.

In its decision, Finra says that, despite Robinhood’s self-described mission to “de-mystify finance for all,” the firm has at times negligently communicated false and misleading information to its customers.

This has covered a host of critical issues, including whether customers could place trades on margin, how much cash was in customers’ accounts, how much buying power or “negative buying power” customers had, the risk of loss customers faced in certain options transactions, and whether customers faced margin calls.

Finra cites one case where a customer who had turned margin “off,” took his own life in June 2020, leaving a note expressing confusion as to how he could have used margin to purchase securities because, he believed, he had not “turned on” margin in his account.

Second, Finra has found that since Robinhood began offering options trading to customers in December 2017, the firm has failed to exercise due diligence before approving customers to place trades.

The company relied on algorithms to approve customers for options trading, with only limited oversight by firm principals but "often approved customers to trade options based on inconsistent or illogical information".

Jessica Hopper, EVP, head, department of enforcement, Finra, says: “The fine imposed in this matter, the highest ever levied by Finra, reflects the scope and seriousness of Robinhood’s violations, including Finra’s finding that Robinhood communicated false and misleading information to millions of its customers.”

In settling the matter, Robinhood neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to the entry of Finra’s findings.

Related Companies

Finra (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Robinhood

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How to embrace Banking-as-a-Service and sharpen bank toolkits[On-Demand Webinar] How to embrace Banking-as-a-Service and sharpen bank toolkits

Trending

Related News
Amid gamification accusations, Robinhood ditches confetti
/markets

Amid gamification accusations, Robinhood ditches confetti

Robinhood files for IPO
/markets

Robinhood files for IPO

Regulators make inquiries over Robinhood trading restrictions

26 Feb

Robinhood raises another $2.4bn

01 Feb

SEC fines Robinhood $65m over trade dealings

17 Dec 2020

Massachusetts regulators say Robinhood fails to protect investors

16 Dec 2020

More outages likely as Robinhood addresses infrastructure weaknesses

05 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Big banks back Swift&#39;s new platform and ISO 20022 roadmap

  2. Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

  3. Visa to acquire Tink for €1.8 billion

  4. Bank execs predict branch model will be dead within 5 years

  5. Mastercard invests in card tech startup Deserve

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud