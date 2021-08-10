Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood to pay $140m for investor comms platform Say Technologies

Robinhood to pay $140m for investor comms platform Say Technologies

Stock trading app Robinhood has agreed a $140 million cash deal to buy investor communications firm Say Technologies.

Say’s proxy processing technology helps broker-dealers give their customers access to their vote, while a Q&A platform lets everyday shareholders participate in events like earnings by asking and upvoting questions.

In a blog, Robinhood chief product officer Aparna Chennapragrada says the deal brings together two firms "built on the belief that everyone should have the same access to the financial markets as Wall Street insiders".

The acquisition comes two weeks after Robinhood went public. The app's share dipped by nearly five percentage points on the news to around $55.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
Robinhood stock price surges
/markets

Robinhood stock price surges

Robinhood shares fall in early trading
/markets

Robinhood shares fall in early trading

Robinhood to pay $70m in Finra settlement

30 Jun

Robinhood names Google's Chennapragada chief product officer

18 Mar

Trending

  1. GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

  2. Woman left on hold for seven hours by HSBC after trying to report fraud

  3. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

  4. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

  5. MAS to spin off Singapore Fintech Festival as a stand-alone entity

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights