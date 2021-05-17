Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

American Express is making a move into a new frontier for the buy now, pay later movement, offering US consumer card members the option to pay for plane flights in instalments.

Customers that book flights that cost more than $100 through AmexTravel will soon be able to choose to pay with the firm's Plan It option of monthly instalments with a fixed monthly fee.

BNPL has quickly become big business and AmEx research suggests it is a popular option for travellers. More than a third of Americans surveyed say they are looking for deals or flexible payment options to pay for their next trip, including BNPL.

In fact, 62% of millennials are interested in a BNPL offering that comes with their credit card.

AmEx is not the only player to spot a BNPL opportunity in the travel sector. Earlier this month, UK startup Fly Now Pay Later topped up its Series A round to a total of £45 million.

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models[New Impact Study] Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Trending

Related News
Barclays US and Amount launch white label BNPL suite
/payments

Barclays US and Amount launch white label BNPL suite

American Express and JPMorgan join $20 million funding round in Candex
/payments

American Express and JPMorgan join $20 million funding round in Candex

AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

17 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut launches discount finder browser extension

  2. Italy to roll out blockchain for digital sureties contracts

  3. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  4. Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

  5. Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world

Research
See all papers »
Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions