AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

American Express has expanded its digital receipts feature to give US card members who shop on Amazon extra purchase information about orders with the e-commerce giant.

AmEx rolled out the digital receipts feature in February, providing shoppers with extra details about purchases with specific merchants, including Apple.



Now it is available for Amazon purchases, giving card members detailed information on their order including the specific items purchased, the order number and even delivery details.



The feature is being rolled out through American Express' partnership with Verifi and its Order Insight technology, which enables businesses and issuers to offer enhanced transaction details to their customers.



A recent survey commissioned by AmEx found that a large majority of Americans think both that the digital receipts feature would help them spot fraudulent charges and improve their overall customer experience.



Ramesh Devaraj, VP, global merchant processing and policy, AmEx, says: "Digital Receipts is one of the many ways we are evolving to assist with our customers’ changing needs and we are excited to continue building on this progress and expand to more Merchants in the future.”