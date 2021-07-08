Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express Amazon Verifi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

American Express has expanded its digital receipts feature to give US card members who shop on Amazon extra purchase information about orders with the e-commerce giant.

AmEx rolled out the digital receipts feature in February, providing shoppers with extra details about purchases with specific merchants, including Apple.

Now it is available for Amazon purchases, giving card members detailed information on their order including the specific items purchased, the order number and even delivery details.

The feature is being rolled out through American Express' partnership with Verifi and its Order Insight technology, which enables businesses and issuers to offer enhanced transaction details to their customers.

A recent survey commissioned by AmEx found that a large majority of Americans think both that the digital receipts feature would help them spot fraudulent charges and improve their overall customer experience.

Ramesh Devaraj, VP, global merchant processing and policy, AmEx, says: "Digital Receipts is one of the many ways we are evolving to assist with our customers’ changing needs and we are excited to continue building on this progress and expand to more Merchants in the future.”

Related Companies

American Express Amazon Verifi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Identity Verification's integral position in evolving Digital Transformation[New Impact Study] Identity Verification's integral position in evolving Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
AmEx to roll out hybrid working model
/retail

AmEx to roll out hybrid working model

AmEx makes "groundless" case for bombarding customers with emails
/regulation

AmEx makes "groundless" case for bombarding customers with emails

AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

17 May

Barclays rolls out digital receipts

05 Feb

AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

17 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Chase customers become instant billionaires

  2. For Revolut, points means prizes

  3. Booking.com creates fintech unit

  4. Revolut chasing $1bn in fundraising - reports

  5. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud