Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express Kabbage

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Non-bank competitors
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

American Express has struck a deal to acquire the team and technology of online small business lender Kabbage. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The card giant is acquiring Kabbage’s team and its full suite of financial technology products, data platform and IP built for small businesses. The firm's pre-existing loan portfolio is not included.

Kabbage was valued at more than $1 billion in 2017 after a $250 million investment from SoftBank. However, the firm has been battered by the Covid-19 crisis, laying off staff and suspending credit lines for some of its customers.

Its products include lines of credit, online bill payment, cash flow visualisation tools, e-gift certificates, and the ability to centralise funds through a recently launched business checking account.

Anna Marrs, president, global commercial services, AmEx, says: "This acquisition accelerates our plans to offer US small businesses an easy and efficient way to manage their payments and cash flow digitally in one place, which is more critical than ever in today’s environment.

"By bringing together Kabbage’s innovative technology and talented team with our broad distribution capabilities and over 60 years of experience backing small businesses, we can better help our customers successfully emerge from this challenging period and beyond."

Related Companies

American Express Kabbage

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Non-bank competitors
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent,Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent, Inclusive.

Trending

Related News
AmEx eyes $850m Kabbage acquisition - Bloomberg
/retail

AmEx eyes $850m Kabbage acquisition - Bloomberg

Kabbage launches online checking accounts for small businesses
/wholesale

Kabbage launches online checking accounts for small businesses

SMB lender Kabbage cuts off credit lines

02 Apr

Covid-19: Kabbage furloughs employees

30 Mar

Amex Ventures invests in AI virtual call centre agent startup

24 Oct 2019

AmEx, Citi and Goldman invest in digital mortgage startup Better.com

19 Aug 2019

SoftBank invests $250m in Kabbage

03 Aug 2017

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  4. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  5. Standard Chartered and Airtel team on African mobile money services

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks