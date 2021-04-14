TSB launches bill management and utility switching service

TSB Bank is launching a bill management and utility switching service after a pilot found that users saved an average of £150 a year.

TSB teamed up with white-label fintech provider ApTap last year to test the technology with more than 10,000 people, helping them to organise bills quickly and efficiently, as well as to compare and switch energy and broadband deals.



With the pilot demonstrating that customers can save significant sums, TSB is now rolling out the feature to customers.



In a bank-commissioned survey of over 2000 Brits, a third of respondents say they have not changed energy provider in the last five years, although 40% would do so if it could be done quickly. TSB says the ApTap feature takes an average of five minutes to make a switch.



Pella Frost, director, everyday banking, TSB, says: “Our partnership with ApTap gives our customers confidence to make informed choices about how best to spend their money. In just a few clicks they can compare and save on their regular monthly bills, helping to make their money go further.”