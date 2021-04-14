Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TSB ApTap

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TSB launches bill management and utility switching service

TSB launches bill management and utility switching service

TSB Bank is launching a bill management and utility switching service after a pilot found that users saved an average of £150 a year.

TSB teamed up with white-label fintech provider ApTap last year to test the technology with more than 10,000 people, helping them to organise bills quickly and efficiently, as well as to compare and switch energy and broadband deals.

With the pilot demonstrating that customers can save significant sums, TSB is now rolling out the feature to customers.

In a bank-commissioned survey of over 2000 Brits, a third of respondents say they have not changed energy provider in the last five years, although 40% would do so if it could be done quickly. TSB says the ApTap feature takes an average of five minutes to make a switch.

Pella Frost, director, everyday banking, TSB, says: “Our partnership with ApTap gives our customers confidence to make informed choices about how best to spend their money. In just a few clicks they can compare and save on their regular monthly bills, helping to make their money go further.”

Related Companies

TSB ApTap

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

  3. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  4. Revolut to allow employees to work from abroad up to 60 days a year

  5. Microsoft bids to overhaul ID verification

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021