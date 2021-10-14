Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
HSBC opens post-trade marketplace

HSBC opens post-trade marketplace

HSBC has launched a new open architecture platform to connect clients to a host of third party post-trade service providers.

Instead of having to establish and maintain a complex network of bilateral relationships throughout the post-trade value chain, HSBC MarketSpace offers multilateral connectivity to services and data.

The open architecture approach will allow partners to develop services directly on the platform, presenting a new distribution channel for post-trade services.

Stephen Pemberton, global head of product management, Direct Custody & Clearing, Markets & Securities Services at HSBC says the platform lowers the cost of experimentation and speeds time to market.

“With the launch of HSBC MarketSpace, we have reimagined the post-trade landscape and created an innovative, digital ecosystem," he says. "Capitalising on our unique strengths, we’ve built a single entry platform that allows our clients to access the best post-trade services available from HSBC and others."

