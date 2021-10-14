HSBC opens post-trade marketplace

HSBC has launched a new open architecture platform to connect clients to a host of third party post-trade service providers.

Instead of having to establish and maintain a complex network of bilateral relationships throughout the post-trade value chain, HSBC MarketSpace offers multilateral connectivity to services and data.



The open architecture approach will allow partners to develop services directly on the platform, presenting a new distribution channel for post-trade services.



Stephen Pemberton, global head of product management, Direct Custody & Clearing, Markets & Securities Services at HSBC says the platform lowers the cost of experimentation and speeds time to market.



“With the launch of HSBC MarketSpace, we have reimagined the post-trade landscape and created an innovative, digital ecosystem," he says. "Capitalising on our unique strengths, we’ve built a single entry platform that allows our clients to access the best post-trade services available from HSBC and others."