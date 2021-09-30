Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
HSBC poaches Google's Narain to lead platforms, global commercial banking

HSBC has hired Google's Aman Narain as head of platforms for global banking, responsible for helping the bank's clients embed its solutions into their digital platforms.

Narain most recently held the title of global new payments ecosystems lead at Google, where he was involved in the rollout of Google Pay in Singapore and the design of the GooglePlex Account in the US.

Before that, he was an executive working in digital and fintech at Schroders and spent 15 years at Standard Chartered Bank.

Based in Singapore, he will now lead HSBC Commercial Banking’s global platforms strategy, including the development, commercialisation and innovation of its propositions.

Barry O’Bryne, chief executive, global commercial banking, HSBC, says: "As we continue to invest in our digital platforms, Aman will be instrumental in driving the adoption and buy-in of our market-leading propositions."

