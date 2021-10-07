Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Financial Crime Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

NatWest has pleaded to guilty to three offences under money laundering regulations that led to almost £400 million in payments being washed through the bank.

The offences relate to operational weaknesses between 2012 and 2016 which meant that NatWest did not adequately monitor the accounts of a UK incorporated customer.

The case was first brought to public attention by the Financial Conduct Authority in March, which accused the bank of paying around £365m into the customer's accounts, of which around £264m was in cash.

The case has been remitted to the Crown Court for sentencing which will be determined at a subsequent hearing, expected to be in four to eight weeks' time. A provision will be made in NatWest's Q3 2021 financial accounts in anticipation of a potential fine being imposed at that hearing.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose says the bank has invested almost £700m in the last five years including upgrades to transaction monitoring systems, automated customer screening and new customer due diligence solutions. A further £1 billion has been allocated to financial crime controls over the next five years.

"We deeply regret that NatWest failed to adequately monitor and therefore prevent money laundering by one of our customers between 2012 and 2016," says Rose. "In the years since this case, we have invested significant resources and continue to enhance our efforts to effectively combat financial crime."

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

