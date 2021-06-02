Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NatWest expects just 13% of staff to return to the office full-time

NatWest expects just 13% of staff to work from the office full-time, as it lays out expectations for a post-pandemic working environment.

As reported by Reuters, the bank has outlined a three-tier working plan in which some staff will - typically data centre operatives and branch staff - will be expected to commute into work full-time, while others will adopt a remote-first or hybrid office-home strategy.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’, as not every role is the same,” the NatWest chief executive, Alison Rose, told staff last week.

“Some roles, and some people, will need to be back in the office 100% of the time - that’s just the nature of the role; they cannot be done from home,” Rose said. “Other people will be able to work remotely the majority of the time, and for others there will be a hybrid solution.”

All told, about 8,300 staff will be office bound while the rest of the bank's 64,000 employees will be able to split their time between home and office.

Of this latter group, approximately, 32% - or roughly 20,400 staff - will be “remote first”. These workers can live anywhere in the country but must spend a minimum of two days in the office a month.

