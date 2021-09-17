Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard and Mourinho offer UK customers the chance to win signed NFT

Mastercard and Mourinho offer UK customers the chance to win signed NFT

Mastercard is offering customers the chance to win its first-ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT), created in partnership with global amabassador and soccer coach José Mourinho.

Open to UK cardholders, the sweepstakes will select one customer at random to become the owner of the NFT, which comes in the form of an animated digital football with Mourinho's signature on one of the panels.



Mastercard's first foray into the exploding NFT arena comes just a month after rival scheme Visa paid $150,000 to acquire CryptoPunk 7610, one of 10,000 unique digital collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain.

