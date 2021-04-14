Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nyse launches &#39;First Trade&#39; NFTs

Nyse launches 'First Trade' NFTs

The New York Stock Exchange is joining the NFT craze, launching a series of collectibles that commemorate the first time six major companies were traded publicly.

Nyse has teamed up with specialist Crypto.com/NFT on the The First Trade non-fungible tokens to celebrate the true first trade of Spotify, Snowflake, Unity, DoorDash, Roblox and Coupang.

In a LinkedIn post, Nyse president Stacey Cunningham says the exchange operator's technology processes over 350 billion order, quote and trade messages across its markets on its busiest days.

Each message is recorded in a digital ledger and only one of those messages marks the Nyse First Trade: the exact moment a company became public. This is the data embedded onto each collectible.

Writes Cunningham: "At the Nyse, we love to celebrate moments. It seems fitting to launch our own Nyse First Trade NFTs as a new, fun way to mark the moment a company joins the Nyse."

