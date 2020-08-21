Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

American banking giant JPMorgan Chase is looking to launch its UK digital challenger in the first quarter of 2021, according to Sky News.

Rumours of JPMorgan's intention to launch a Chased-branded online lender in the UK have been circulating for a couple of years. Now a Q1 2021 target has been set, says Sky.

The US behemoth is understood to have signed on with Amazon Web Services for its cloud needs and 10x Future Technologies for its digital infrastructure.

JPMorgan was rumoured to be planning a sizeable equity investment in 10x, the fintech startup founded by former Barclays boss Antony Jenkins, back in 2019.

The bank will be following the lead of rival Goldman Sachs, which launched its Marcus brand in the UK in 2018 and now boasts over 500,000 customers. In June it closed its savings account to new customer after an influx of deposits during the Coronavirus pandemic.

JPMorgan's previous attempt at offering digital-only banking was short lived, with US mobile brand Finn lasting only a year before being shut down in June 2019.

In the UK it will be entering a crowded market, taking on digital challengers such as Monzo, Atom, Starling and Revolut, as well as the traditional high street giants.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan Chase to close one-fifth of branch network
/retail

JPMorgan Chase to close one-fifth of branch network

JPMorgan to launch digital bank in UK as growth in sector slows
/retail

JPMorgan to launch digital bank in UK as growth in sector slows

Rumours swirl about JPMorgan interest in 10X and London skunkworks project

27 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. DBS: Central banks &#39;troubled and intrigued&#39; by expansion in digital currency

  2. EU approves Mastercard takeover of Nets&#39; units, subject to concessions

  3. AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

  4. Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid

  5. Six fintechs awarded a total of &#163;20 million in RBS bail out funding

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks