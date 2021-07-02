Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple Mintable

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple invests in NFT marketplace Mintable

Ripple invests in NFT marketplace Mintable

Ripple has joined a $13 million funding round in Mintable, an NFT marketplace that enables users to create, buy, and sell digital items using fiat or cryptocurrency.

Other investors include blockkchain gaming developer Animoca Brands, NFT investment fund Metapurse, and angel backers Doug Band, a former advisor to Bill Clinton, and Jon Oringer, founder and executive chairman of Shutterstock.

Zach Burks, CEO and founder of Mintable, says: “Throughout 2021, NFTs have reached mass appeal, having touched almost every sector spanning entertainment, fine arts, sports, and many more. As the technology continues to mature and the space rapidly evolves, this is a critical company milestone for Mintable and we are thankful for the support from our investors who hold the same shared belief of the many opportunities that NFTs can bring among mainstream users.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Mintable last year minted 700,000 NFTs for brands, celebrities, and artists.

looking ahead, Mintable plans to integrate with Ripple's XRP Ledger, which promises low transaction fees and low energy consumption for creators to sell their works.

In a statement, Ripple says: "We couldn’t be more excited to work with our friends at Mintable to provide creators and developers with a best-in-class experience and bring more participants into the blockchain ecosystem with NFTs."

Related Companies

Ripple Mintable

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Trending

Related News
Ripple hires Mastercard's Sendi Young as European lead
/people

Ripple hires Mastercard's Sendi Young as European lead

Nyse launches 'First Trade' NFTs
/markets

Nyse launches 'First Trade' NFTs

Ripple to acquire 40% stake in Asia's Trianglo

30 Mar

Circle launches platform to let NFT marketplaces accept credit card payments

30 Mar

Curve auctions NFTs for charity

26 Mar

Ripple and MoneyGram wind down partnership

09 Mar

Ripple touts private version of XRP ledger as CBDC problem-solver

04 Mar

Trending

  1. Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

  2. Ripple hires Mastercard&#39;s Sendi Young as European lead

  3. Bank execs predict branch model will be dead within 5 years

  4. For Revolut, points means prizes

  5. Nordic mobile wallets Vipps, MobilePay and Pivo to merge

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud