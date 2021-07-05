Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Accenture

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Majority of finance staff in favour of hybrid work policy post-pandemic

Majority of finance staff in favour of hybrid work policy post-pandemic

One in four UK financial sector workers favour fully remote working post-pandemic, while a clear majority would prefer to work in the office just two days a week, according to a survey conducted by Accenture.

With many businesses siezing the opportunity to refashion their working environments for a post-Covid recovery, the survey of 1,400 UK financial services employees across banking, capital markets and insurance found that 24% of workers would prefer to work entirely from home once a full return to office is possible.

The vast majority (69%) also said that they would prefer to work just two days a week or less in the office. Less than one in 10 (8%) would favour a return to five days a week in the office.

Laura O’Sullivan, UK & Ireland banking strategy lead, Accenture, says: “As financial services firms develop their future working from home policies, the findings of this research signal loud and clear that the majority of employees at all levels want the pre-pandemic routine to be a thing of the past."

The desire for a more flexible approach to work was clear. Over half (57%) agreed that their workplace and role could not return to pre-Covid 'normal' and more than a third (39%) would forgo compensation if they could work fully remotely.

On the whole, employees felt that working from home had been a positive experience. Over half (57%) said they had been more productive working at home and 71% agreed that losing their daily commute had given them more free time.

The findings do not paint a universally positive picture, though. One in four (27%) felt that additional pressure from Cocid-19 had not been taken into consideration by their employer, while the same proportion (26%) felt disconnected or forgotten by their company.

Related Companies

Accenture

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Trending

Related News
AmEx to roll out hybrid working model
/retail

AmEx to roll out hybrid working model

Zopa to test blended working arrangements with overseas option
/people

Zopa to test blended working arrangements with overseas option

Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

28 Apr

Bank of Ireland embraces hybrid working model

15 Apr

DBS reimagines the future of work

17 Nov 2020

Standard Chartered moves to hybrid working

06 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. Chase customers become instant billionaires

  2. Ripple hires Mastercard&#39;s Sendi Young as European lead

  3. For Revolut, points means prizes

  4. Bank execs predict branch model will be dead within 5 years

  5. Nordic mobile wallets Vipps, MobilePay and Pivo to merge

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud