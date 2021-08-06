Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
Related Companies

Refinitiv London Stock Exchange

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
LSE blames corrupted server for "unacceptable" Eikon outages

The London Stock Exchange has blamed a corrupted server for the outages that have blighted its ongoing integration with data and analytics provider Refinitiv.

Refinitiv's Eikon desktop product has from suffered repeated disruptions since the firm's $27 billion takeover by the London exchange operator. The service has gone down three times since April, with the latest on Monday lasting for several hours.

Speaking to reporters at the LSE's interim results statement, CEO David Schwimmer described the downtime as "unacceptable".

The corrupted server has sometimes prevented data being distributed to Eikon desktops, said Schwimmer, noting that “we have identified the issue and are addressing it”.

On a happier note, LSE has moved ahead of schedule in its planned cost cuts related to the integration of Refinitiv, and raised its full-year guidance for savings this year from £88m to £125m.

The Exchange suffered the biggest one-day price drop since the financial crash in March when it warned investors that the bill for integrating Refinitiv was going be much higher than anticipated with a knock-on effect to expected synergies.

“We’re ahead of where we expected,” Schwimmer said. “We’re making excellent progress on integrations.”

