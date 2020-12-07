London Stock Exchange names new CEO

A former director at the UK's financial regulator has been appointed as the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Julia Hoggett was most recently director of market oversight at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and previously led the wholesale banking department. Prior to her time at the FCA, she was an investment banker with both Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

She takes over from Nikhil Rathi who was appointed as head of the FCA back in June. Hoggett will take on the new role in January, reporting to Murray Roos, group director, capital markets at the London Stock Exchange Group. Meanwhile Denzil Jenkins will continue as interim CEO.

The appointment comes at a critical time for the UK exchange as it looks to maintain is status as Europe's primary trading venue amid ongoing Brexit negotiations.

The LSE is also in the midst of a proposed $27bn acquisition of data provider Refinitiv. While the exchange hopes to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2021, it will have to satisfy EU antitrust authorities that there are no competition issues.

Another critical area for the LSE is the initial public offering market and ensuring that the raft of fintechs and online companies looking to go public, choose the LSE as their listing venue.

“Having spent my entire career in capital markets, I know the key role they play in providing vital capital to companies and institutions and delivering returns for individual and institutional investors," said Hoggett.

"I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc, and the wider Group, at a time when London’s role as a global financial centre is so important. Clean and transparent markets are the underpinning of a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and will remain a huge focus.”