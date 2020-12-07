Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Refinitiv London Stock Exchange Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Investment products Mergers and acquisitions Reporting/compliance Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
London Stock Exchange names new CEO

London Stock Exchange names new CEO

A former director at the UK's financial regulator has been appointed as the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Julia Hoggett was most recently director of market oversight at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and previously led the wholesale banking department. Prior to her time at the FCA, she was an investment banker with both Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan. 

She takes over from Nikhil Rathi who was appointed as head of the FCA back in June. Hoggett will take on the new role in January, reporting to Murray Roos, group director, capital markets at the London Stock Exchange Group. Meanwhile Denzil Jenkins will continue as interim CEO. 

The appointment comes at a critical time for the UK exchange as it looks to maintain is status as Europe's primary trading venue amid ongoing Brexit negotiations.

The LSE is also in the midst of a proposed $27bn acquisition of data provider Refinitiv. While the exchange hopes to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2021, it will have to satisfy EU antitrust authorities that there are no competition issues.

Another critical area for the LSE is the initial public offering market and ensuring that the raft of fintechs and online companies looking to go public, choose the LSE as their listing venue.

“Having spent my entire career in capital markets, I know the key role they play in providing vital capital to companies and institutions and delivering returns for individual and institutional investors," said Hoggett.

"I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc, and the wider Group, at a time when London’s role as a global financial centre is so important. Clean and transparent markets are the underpinning of a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and will remain a huge focus.”

 

Related Companies

Refinitiv London Stock Exchange Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Investment products Mergers and acquisitions Reporting/compliance Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux, [White Paper] Paving the[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Trending

Related News
LSE agrees €4.3 billion sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext
/markets

LSE agrees €4.3 billion sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext

UK fintech Mode to float on London Stock Exchange
/startups

UK fintech Mode to float on London Stock Exchange

Singapore investigates LSE-Refinitiv deal

02 Jul

LSE sustainable business head: ESG is the highest priority for large investors

06 Apr

Finablr plots London listing

10 Apr 2019

London Stock Exchange acquires stake in AcadiaSoft

27 Jun 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  3. Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

  4. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  5. Bank of England called to account over &#163;50 billion in missing banknotes

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020