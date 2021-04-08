Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Refinitiv London Stock Exchange

LSE investigating Refinitiv outage

LSE investigating Refinitiv outage

The London Stock Exchange is investigating the cause of a five hour outage at its Refinitiv market data unit on Thursday morning.

Refinitiv's Eikon platform went out at around 07:30 GMT, leaving the firm's 400,000 end users unable to access prices for currencies and other assets. Other services hit included FXall and the World-Check One AML screening tool.

The issue was fixed shortly after mid-day, with the firm embarking on an internal investigation into the cause, which apperas to have been triggered by a problem with authenticating users as they logged in

The LSE completed its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv in January in an effort to create a serious rival to Bloomberg in the financial data sector. However, its shares have been on a downward slide after it admitted that it would have to spend more time and cash on the integration effort than initially expected.

