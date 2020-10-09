Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange Atos Euronext Intesa Sanpaolo Borsa Italiana

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
LSE agrees €4.3 billion sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext

LSE agrees €4.3 billion sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext

The London Stock Exchange has agreed to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext for €4.3 billion, paving the way for its takeover of financial data provider Refinitiv.

The LSE bought Borsa Italiana for €1.6 billion in 2007 but has been trying to offload the Milan-based exchange in order to appease EU regulators and help ease a proposed $27 billion takeover of data provider Refinitiv.

The agreement with Euronext is dependent on the LSE receiving EU approval for the Refinitiv deal.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSE, comments: “ We believe the sale of the Borsa Italiana group will contribute significantly to addressing the EU’s competition concerns. The Borsa Italiana group has played an important part in LSE’s history. We are confident that it will continue to develop successfully and contribute to the Italian economy and to European capital markets under Euronext’s ownership.”

He says LSE expects to complete the Refinitiv deal by the end of 2020, or early 2021, with the Borsa Italiana transaction set to go through in the first six months of next year.

Euronext has partnered with Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo and state agency CDP to push through a deal which is viewed as politically sensitive by Italian authorities.

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange Atos Euronext Intesa Sanpaolo Borsa Italiana

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life, [NextGen Nordics Webinar] P27 - Bringing[NextGen Nordics Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life

Trending

Related News
Euronext and CDP ponder Borsa Italiana bid
/markets

Euronext and CDP ponder Borsa Italiana bid

LSE mulls Milan exchange sale to ease Refinitiv deal
/markets

LSE mulls Milan exchange sale to ease Refinitiv deal

EC opens antitrust probe into LSE-Refinitiv deal

22 Jun

London Stock Exchange unanimously rejects HKEX takeover bid

13 Sep 2019

London Stock Exchange negotiating $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv

29 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Capgemini World Payments Report 2020: 38% discover new payment provider during Covid-19 lockdown

  2. JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

  3. Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

  4. ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target

  5. Consumers remain suspicious about open banking

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020