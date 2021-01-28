Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood blocks GameStop stock purchases; AOC floats committee hearing

Robinhood blocks GameStop stock purchases; AOC floats committee hearing

Robinhood has stopped users from buying several stocks - including GameStop - at the centre of the Reddit-led price rally.

In a blog, Robinhood says it is "restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only". Others, including TD Ameritrade, have also put restrictions in place.

Among the affected stocks are GameStop, BlackBerry and Nokia, which have been targeted in an assault over the last few days by day traders who use the WallStreetBets subreddit.

The move has prompted pushback from left-leaning politicians, including Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who tweeted:

GameStop, a loss-making video games retailer, has seen its share price rise by more than 700% since last week as Reddit users made their push, inflicting billions of dollars of damage on hedge funds that were shorting the stock.

By Monday, one hedge fund - Melvin Capital - needed a $2.75 billion cash injection because of the squeeze.

The day traders have since targeted a host of other stocks, pushing up their prices, with the hugely popular trading app Robinhood used for much of the action.

With newly-appointed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “monitoring the situation” Robinhood took action on Thursday to stop users buying the affected stocks.

The move has sparked fury on social media, with users accusing Robinhood, Wall Street and regulators of protecting the big hedge funds against individual traders.

Rapper JaRule is among the those calling on Robinhood users not to sell:

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation, [Webinar] How to accelerate digi[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Trending

Trending

  1. Crypto forecast for the first half of 2021

  2. Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

  3. Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU

  4. 5 Digital, Crypto and Blockchain predictions for 2021

  5. Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies