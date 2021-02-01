Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood raises another $2.4bn

Robinhood raises another $2.4bn

Robinhood has raised $2.4 billion on top of the $1 billion announced on Friday as it struggles to keep up with huge trading demand associated with the Reddit-led assault on stocks such as GameStop.

The round - in the form of convertible debt financing - was led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from existing investors including Iconiq Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures, and NEA.

Last week Robinhood stopped users from buying dozens of stocks that day traders who use the WallStreetBets subreddit had targeted in a short squeeze assault. The limits have since been removed for most stocks.

The surge in trading saw Robinhood face up to increased deposit requirements at clearing houses settling its trades. On Sunday CEO Vlad Tenev said that the firm's equity clearing house had asked for $3 billion in margin deposits on Thursday before cutting this down to $700 million.

In a blog, Robinhood says the new money will be used to "build and enhance our products" and invest in "expanding access to financial literacy".

"We’re confident that Robinhood will emerge stronger through this phase of growth and unprecedented demand," says Micky Malka, managing partner, Ribbit Capital.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end cl[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Trending

Related News
Robinhood blocks GameStop stock purchases; AOC floats committee hearing
/markets

Robinhood blocks GameStop stock purchases; AOC floats committee hearing

SEC fines Robinhood $65m over trade dealings
/regulation

SEC fines Robinhood $65m over trade dealings

Massachusetts regulators say Robinhood fails to protect investors

16 Dec 2020

Robinhood raises another $460m

23 Sep 2020

Robinhood raises $200m at $11.2bn valuation

17 Aug 2020

Robinhood raises $320m at $8.6bn valuation

13 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  2. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  3. Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

  4. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

  5. Visa prepares for crypto future

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies