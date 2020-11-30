Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Solarisbank migrates to the cloud

Berlin-based banking-as-a-service platform Solarisbank has migrated its entire technology stack to Amazon Web Services.

The conversion of the firm's core banking systems, digital products, and databases from an on-premise datacenter to the AWS cloud was conducted within one year and completed in November.

Hima Mandali, CTO of Solarisbank, comments: “Solarisbank is a tech company at heart. By migrating our entire infrastructure to AWS, we have equipped ourselves to create exceptional banking experiences for our partners and paved the way for our European expansion. With the shift to a cloud-first mentality, we have also become nimbler in our product development."

Just recently, Solarisbank also became the first bank in Germany to become an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, opening up further opportunities for business within the AWS partner network.

